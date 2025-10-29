Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.80.

SABR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

Sabre Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $816.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.52. Sabre has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $4.63.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $687.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabre will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

