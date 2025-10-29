Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanmina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

SANM opened at $134.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $160.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.33.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.22%.The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sanmina by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,251,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,452,000 after purchasing an additional 372,829 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,231,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,515,000 after purchasing an additional 213,025 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 6.7% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 868,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,004,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 4.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 749,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,296,000 after buying an additional 33,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter worth about $50,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

