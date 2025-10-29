Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.2857.

Get Schrodinger alerts:

SDGR has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Schrodinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schrodinger from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup cut Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Schrodinger in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SDGR

Schrodinger Price Performance

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51. Schrodinger has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $28.47.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $54.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 million. Schrodinger had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a negative net margin of 76.22%.Schrodinger’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Schrodinger will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,395 shares of Schrodinger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $29,392.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,774.18. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schrodinger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schrodinger by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Schrodinger by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Schrodinger by 9.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schrodinger by 347.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC lifted its stake in Schrodinger by 6.3% during the second quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Schrodinger

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schrodinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrodinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.