Schubert & Co Has $616,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Schubert & Co decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 835 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $751.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $741.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $694.67. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.37, for a total value of $382,176.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,820,861.75. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total transaction of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,760.59. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 213,146 shares of company stock worth $164,208,279 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

