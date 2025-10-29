Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.65.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $223.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $264.83.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.21. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%.The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,368,433.20. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 1,410 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total value of $318,039.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,327.96. The trade was a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 75,620 shares of company stock worth $14,464,056 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,422 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.