Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) vs. Integrated Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:IEVM) Critical Analysis

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) and Integrated Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:IEVM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sensient Technologies and Integrated Environmental Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensient Technologies $1.56 billion 2.57 $124.67 million $3.17 29.75 Integrated Environmental Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sensient Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Environmental Technologies.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sensient Technologies and Integrated Environmental Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensient Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Integrated Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sensient Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.66%. Given Sensient Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sensient Technologies is more favorable than Integrated Environmental Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Sensient Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Sensient Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sensient Technologies and Integrated Environmental Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensient Technologies 8.56% 12.56% 6.60% Integrated Environmental Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sensient Technologies beats Integrated Environmental Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sensient Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries. It also provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals; colors and other ingredients for personal care, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients, including colors, flavors, coatings, and nutraceutical ingredients; and technical colors for industrial applications under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, and Sensient Specialty Markets trade names. Sensient Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Integrated Environmental Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Integrated Environmental Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiary, I.E.T., Inc. produces and sells hypochlorous acid and anti-oxidizing alkaline solutions for use in cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting applications. The company offers anolyte that kills various pathogens including, Mycobacterium bovis, almonella enterica, pseudomonas aeruginosa, staphylococcus aureus, methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, h1n1 influenza virus, and respiratory syncytial virus; hospital-acquired, blood-borne, and food-borne pathogens; and yeast, as well as non-enveloped viruses, such as adenovirus, norovirus, rhinovirus, and rotavirus. Its anolyte is also used as hydrogen sulfide scavenger/eliminator and biocide in oil and gas applications; and as a disinfectant to prevent canine distemper virus, canine parvovirus, and bordetella bronchiseptica. In addition, the company offers catholyte, an anti-oxidizing and mild alkaline solution that is effective as an industrial degreaser and cleaner; and manufactures and leases EcaFlo equipment. It markets its anolyte under the Excelyte brand name; and catholyte under the Catholyte Zero brand name. The company sells its products to the oil and gas production, healthcare facilities, and food production markets primarily through independent sales representatives and distributors in the United States. Integrated Environmental Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Little River, South Carolina.

