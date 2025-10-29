Shariaportfolio Inc. Grows Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Shariaportfolio Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 70.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,081 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 7.0% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 107.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $201.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $203.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.73, for a total value of $4,768,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,783,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,309,750,308.19. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,092,342.04. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,751,577 shares of company stock valued at $670,766,375. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research upped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Arete upped their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

