Short Interest in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW) Expands By 322.2%

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,800 shares, an increase of 322.2% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cardio Diagnostics Price Performance

CDIOW opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Cardio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

