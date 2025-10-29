Short Interest in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW) Expands By 322.2%

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,800 shares, an increase of 322.2% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Cardio Diagnostics Price Performance
CDIOW opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Cardio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.
Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile
