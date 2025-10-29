Short Interest in Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) Expands By 321.6%

Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,500 shares, a growth of 321.6% from the September 30th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2x Shares stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT – Free Report) by 169.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2x Shares worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA:UBOT opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 million, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $28.91.

The Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2X Shares (UBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund offers 2x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of robotics and artificial intelligence companies from developed countries.

