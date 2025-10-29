Short Interest in First Pacific Co. (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Expands By 325.9%

First Pacific Co. (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,700 shares, a growth of 325.9% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of FPAFY stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. First Pacific has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $4.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.0709 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 335.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

