Short Interest in FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FEUS) Rises By 86,000.0%

FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FEUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 86,100 shares, a growth of 86,000.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.9 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company's shares are sold short.

FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA FEUS opened at $74.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $74.86.

About FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund

The FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund (FEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a principles-based index of US-listed large-cap companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics.

