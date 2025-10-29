Short Interest in Invesco Top QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QBIG) Expands By 300.0%

Invesco Top QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QBIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

QBIG opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. Invesco Top QQQ ETF has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $40.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20. The company has a market cap of $42.22 million, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Top QQQ ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $648,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Top QQQ ETF by 3,833.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Top QQQ ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period.

The Invesco Top QQQ ETF (QBIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide exposure to the top 45% of the Nasdaq-100 based on market cap. This is achieved through direct equity investment and utilizing total return swaps on the equities. QBIG was launched on Dec 4, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

