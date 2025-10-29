Short Interest in ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Grows By 315.6%

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 212,800 shares, an increase of 315.6% from the September 30th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 289,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Get ioneer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ioneer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ioneer presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ioneer

ioneer Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ioneer

IONR stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68. ioneer has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $8.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ioneer stock. GK Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ioneer were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ioneer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.