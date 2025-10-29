Short Interest in Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Rises By 15,200.0%

Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,300 shares, an increase of 15,200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

Kenmare Resources Price Performance

Kenmare Resources stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65. Kenmare Resources has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $5.94.

About Kenmare Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; monazite; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.