Short Interest in Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Increases By 18,000.0%

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 54,300 shares, an increase of 18,000.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Koç Holding A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KHOLY opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. Koç Holding A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94.

About Koç Holding A.S.

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, wind, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

