Short Interest in Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Increases By 18,000.0%

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 54,300 shares, an increase of 18,000.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Koç Holding A.S. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KHOLY opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. Koç Holding A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94.
About Koç Holding A.S.
