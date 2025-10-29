Short Interest in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Rises By 321.4%

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 29,500 shares, an increase of 321.4% from the September 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $293.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.74 and a 200-day moving average of $236.97. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a one year low of $159.43 and a one year high of $294.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNTK. SoundView Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,706,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,481,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,090,000 after purchasing an additional 165,900 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6,318.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 59,966 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,210,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,097,000.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

