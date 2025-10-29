Short Interest in Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Increases By 313.8%

Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 45,100 shares, a growth of 313.8% from the September 30th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Get Subaru alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Subaru from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Subaru currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUJHY

Institutional Trading of Subaru

Subaru Stock Down 0.5%

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Subaru by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Subaru by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Subaru by 26.8% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 293,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 62,043 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUJHY opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.39. Subaru has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Subaru had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.40%.The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Subaru will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Subaru Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.