Short Interest in Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Grows By 569,200.0%

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 569,300 shares, a growth of 569,200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTBXF opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.16.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

