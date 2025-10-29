Short Interest in Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Grows By 569,200.0%

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 569,300 shares, a growth of 569,200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TTBXF opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.16.
Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile
