Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 75,885 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,885 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $86,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Trading Down 0.7%
NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $267.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.35 and its 200 day moving average is $197.43. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $270.73.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on Alphabet to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.34.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
