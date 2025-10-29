Sitrin Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Sitrin Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 5.0% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,751,577 shares of company stock valued at $670,766,375. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Arete raised their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of NVDA opened at $201.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $203.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.