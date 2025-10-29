Sleep Number (SNBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $362.4840 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $327.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.42 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sleep Number to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sleep Number Price Performance

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.74. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sleep Number

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 11.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sleep Number by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $8.33.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

