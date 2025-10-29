Snowflake (SNOW) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) in the last few weeks:

10/28/2025 – Snowflake had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/28/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $283.00 to $325.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $250.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Snowflake had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Snowflake had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $285.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Snowflake had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/30/2025 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Snowflake had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $163,652,829.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,144,398.29. This represents a 81.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,335,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 527,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,132,956. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,182,434 shares of company stock worth $270,280,661. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

