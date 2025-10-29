SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Short Interest Up 22,060.0% in October

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 110,800 shares, an increase of 22,060.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 209,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SOLCF opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. SOL Global Investments has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.38.

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in growth capital to small and mid-sized businesses. The firm primarily invests in U.S cannabis industry, CBD, health and wellness, E-sports, electric mobility sector. SOL Global Investments Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

