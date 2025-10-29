Sonoco Products Company $SON Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SON. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 8.82%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Sonoco Products has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $1.60-$1.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

