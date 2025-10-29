Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 2,225 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,901 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,992,000 after buying an additional 3,537,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 178.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 4,003,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,163,000 after buying an additional 2,565,400 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $222.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.34.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $267.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $270.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.35 and its 200-day moving average is $197.43.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

