Stephens Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stephens from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $10.64 on Monday. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $653.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 16.31%.The firm had revenue of $50.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage Commerce news, COO Thomas A. Sa purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 148,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

