Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.6667.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOO. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd.

Steven Madden Price Performance

SHOO stock opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $46.99.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $556.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 3.92%.Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,334,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,198,000 after buying an additional 814,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 1,170.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after buying an additional 568,477 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 270,516.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 533,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 532,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 303.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 708,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after buying an additional 532,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

