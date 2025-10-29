Stifel Nicolaus Increases Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target to $52.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zephirin Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $47.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.89.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,000. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,600. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

