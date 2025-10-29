Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Price

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 60.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $30.00 price objective on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 target price on DraftKings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.79.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $31.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $39.67.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that DraftKings will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ryan R. Moore sold 76,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $3,507,828.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459.84. This trade represents a 99.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $4,707,708.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,300,000. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 605,554 shares of company stock worth $26,515,100. 47.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 349.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

