StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STNE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

StoneCo Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 8.37% and a positive return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $643.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of StoneCo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 334.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 1,486.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 327.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

