Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 67.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth increased its position in Broadcom by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Arrien Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $372.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $334.16 and its 200-day moving average is $279.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

