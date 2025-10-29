Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of AVGO opened at $372.97 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $334.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total transaction of $280,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,027.30. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

