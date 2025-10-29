TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stock

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VLY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.12. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $511.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.47 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 21,406 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 793.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 194,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

