TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Stock Price

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AUB. Cowen initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares set a $46.00 target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.61.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of AUB stock opened at $33.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.53%.The firm had revenue of $319.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.49 per share, with a total value of $45,377.09. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 78,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,700.03. This trade represents a 1.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,441 shares of company stock worth $359,677. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,171,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,491,000 after buying an additional 94,883 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 558,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,390,000 after buying an additional 113,760 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

