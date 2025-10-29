TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.03% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TEAM. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.58.
Atlassian Stock Down 0.2%
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $1,253,304.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 268,275 shares in the company, valued at $43,865,645.25. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total value of $1,262,987.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 182,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,875,167.43. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 551,608 shares of company stock worth $91,612,467 in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Atlassian
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capco Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
