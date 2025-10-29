TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stock Price

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $196.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $190.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $168.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.28. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $142.18 and a fifty-two week high of $252.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter worth about $9,639,000. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 190.7% in the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 39,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter worth about $7,177,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 38.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,192 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 31,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 547.9% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,322 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 25,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

