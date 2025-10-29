TD Cowen Increases Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target to $57.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s current price.

BKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Melius began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Capital One Financial increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of BKR opened at $47.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,000. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,772 shares in the company, valued at $588,600. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,035 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,462,000 after buying an additional 82,706 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $12,890,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

