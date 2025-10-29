TD Cowen Increases Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Price Target to $26.00

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at TD Cowen from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.58% from the stock’s current price.

ONB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 310.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 22.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

