TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.25.

Bird Construction Stock Down 2.0%

About Bird Construction

TSE BDT opened at C$30.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.66. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$17.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

