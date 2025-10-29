TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Stock

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PBH. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$111.91.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$97.66 on Monday. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$72.57 and a 52 week high of C$99.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00. The company has a market cap of C$4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.34.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp is engaged in specialty food manufacturing, premium food distribution, and wholesale businesses with operations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nevada, and Washington State. The company’s business segments include Specialty Foods, Premium Food Distribution, and Corporate.

