TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$176.00 to C$183.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STN. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$160.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$150.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$162.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$159.33.

Stantec Stock Performance

About Stantec

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$158.54 on Monday. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$107.23 and a twelve month high of C$159.99. The firm has a market cap of C$18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$152.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$145.25.

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

