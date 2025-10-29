Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.9688.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.
TDOC stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.90.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.16%.The business had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.
