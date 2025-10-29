Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ThredUp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut ThredUp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Northland Capmk upgraded ThredUp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $9.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.71. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, CFO Sean Sobers sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 427,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,995.60. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Coretha M. Rushing sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $1,136,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 148,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,491.54. This trade represents a 41.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,100. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in ThredUp by 51.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,373,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,015 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in ThredUp by 3,625.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,231,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,043 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ThredUp by 3,682.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,135,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,332 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $2,338,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ThredUp by 46.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,969,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 939,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

