The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.2857.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $108.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.21. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $110.87. The company has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 78.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 226.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

