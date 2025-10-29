The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.20.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Clorox from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Clorox from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Clorox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLX

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $115.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.50. Clorox has a twelve month low of $114.55 and a twelve month high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,475.38. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,845,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,569,000 after acquiring an additional 272,420 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,245,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,465 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,429,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Clorox by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,528,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,133,000 after purchasing an additional 34,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Clorox by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,249,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,983,000 after purchasing an additional 856,873 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.