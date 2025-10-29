The Madison Square Garden Company $MSGS Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 1st quarter valued at about $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Madison Square Garden from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Madison Square Garden Stock Performance

Madison Square Garden stock opened at $227.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -246.96 and a beta of 0.78. The Madison Square Garden Company has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $237.99.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $203.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.Madison Square Garden’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

