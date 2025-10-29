The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $268.9047.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Progressive to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Progressive from $350.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Progressive from $312.00 to $301.38 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progressive from $301.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $325,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,934.80. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total value of $2,017,201.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,767,027.20. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $14,430,089. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 61,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in Progressive by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 2,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $211.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.48. The stock has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.32. Progressive has a 52-week low of $211.53 and a 52-week high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Progressive will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.19%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

