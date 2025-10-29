Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $594.65.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Read Our Latest Report on TMO

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.10, for a total value of $4,104,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,400,668.20. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,420 shares of company stock valued at $28,134,684. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,738,000 after buying an additional 127,357 shares during the period. Caledonia Investments PLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% during the second quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 111,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,299,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3,242.7% during the first quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 58,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,113,000 after buying an additional 56,747 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 127,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,201,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.6% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of TMO opened at $558.18 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $610.97. The firm has a market cap of $210.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.