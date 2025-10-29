TI Trust Inc. Purchases 750 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

TI Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,163,288,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $201.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.72. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $203.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,092,342.04. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.73, for a total transaction of $4,768,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,783,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,309,750,308.19. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,751,577 shares of company stock worth $670,766,375 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

