UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $165.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.33% from the company’s previous close.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on QCOM. Arete raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised QUALCOMM from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.95.

Read Our Latest Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $181.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.47 and a 200-day moving average of $155.83.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,170.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares in the company, valued at $34,510. The trade was a 49.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,102 shares of company stock worth $27,706,855. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.